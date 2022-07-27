Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/28/22). Discover fresh terrain this year. Deepen your partnership with consistent routines and practices. Shifting romantic strategies this summer leads to delightful autumn fun, passion and creativity. Navigate a winter community challenge before your career launches to new heights next spring. Explorations reveal hidden treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reexamine personal priorities. Practice for mastery over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde in your sign. Inner growth unlocks new capacities. Love triumphs.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home holds your heart. Review and reassess plans, dreams and visions over four months, with Aries Jupiter stationing retrograde. Rediscover insights and inner truths.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get nostalgic with friends, and enjoy old memories. With Jupiter in retrograde for four months, strengthen community bonds and friendships. Share appreciation and acknowledgement.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Revise career plans over the next four months, with Jupiter in retrograde. Study and prepare for tests and upcoming challenges. Reorient your professional path. Organize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reconsider your educational plans, especially long-term. Refine the itinerary over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Reserve tickets and launch your next adventure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — For about four months, with Jupiter retrograde, review and revise financial matters. Get your numbers in order, and find new ways to profit and save.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Revise your collaboration. Shift responsibilities. Invent new possibilities in a partnership over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Update plans together. Coordinate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt and adjust strategies around work, health and service over the next few months during Jupiter's retrograde. Practice and exercise. Shift practices and routines.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reassess and review. Reaffirm your commitment to the game, with Jupiter retrograde for four months. Release outdated philosophies that no longer serve. Reconnect with passion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Save funds for desired domestic changes. Jupiter’s retrograde encourages settling into your nest. Over four months, organize home improvement ideas Review and research. Prepare budgets.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study, research and edit. Begin a four-month creative review process. Jupiter’s retrograde provides a good time to plan communications for greater effect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to plug financial leaks. Invent new income ideas. Review and revise shared finances over four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Make profitable plans.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone