Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/04/22). Social collaboration flowers this year. Investigate with persistence, coordination and discipline for bold discoveries. Shifting directions for your health and vitality this summer leads to high performance this autumn. Winter transitions require private adaptation, empowering an exciting team victory next spring. Grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Schedule social collaborations, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde for three months. Lay groundwork for fun with friends and family this autumn. Plan and prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare for a professional challenge. Play by the book. Review career goals over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Disciplined backstage efforts win long-term prizes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Network and connect. Plan for adventures, travels and educational exploration, with Saturn retrograde for three months. Make reservations for a trip next quarter.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Cash flow rises. Follow budgets closely. Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde for a quarter, financial discipline pays extra. Exceed shared financial goals with care.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on what worked before. Over three months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen bonds between partners. Revise collaborative projects. Resolve misunderstandings. Grow stronger together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review and revise health practices, with Saturn retrograde. Plan and schedule time for yourself. Exercise your heart. Recharge with good food and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have fun with people you love. Follow the rules to win, with Saturn retrograde for three months. Renew traditions. Remember and share classic stories.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is gaining attention. Review plans for home upgrades over about three months, with Saturn retrograde. Prepare domestic renovation projects. Reorganize, refine and polish.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop research. Review for style and grammar. Edit and revise over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Return to basic financial priorities. Exert budgetary discipline over the next three months, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde. Plan for upcoming expenses. Stash extra cash.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Learn from the past without repeating it. Personal self-discipline produces results, with Saturn retrograde in your sign this quarter. Take charge to produce results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Measure the ground taken and still ahead. Consider dreams and visions, with Saturn retrograde. Prioritize health and happiness. Make long-term plans over three months.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.