Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/05/23). Create long-term plans this year. Win by practicing for strong teamwork and collaboration. Savor private springtime retreats for delightful planning. Navigate summer changes with your partner, before autumn energizes your work, health and fitness. Make personal improvements next winter. Imagine, dream and envision perfection.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study and research the situation. An exploration could take a twist. Postpone advancement. Avoid risky travel conditions. Expect the unexpected. Learn valuable tricks.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?