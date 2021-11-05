Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/06/21). Home projects blossom this year. Consistent actions build and beautify your castle. Support each other through autumn challenges, before falling into a profitable winter opportunity. Spring inspires passion and romance, developing into summer’s insights and personal growth. Love is the magic ingredient.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Venture farther out. Focus on financial planning, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Find clever ways to cut costs. Plan and coordinate with partners.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your collaboration could bear fruit. Partnership flowers for about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. A connection could become romantic. Share and grow together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your health, work and fitness benefit from communication, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Streamline practices, procedures and routines. Inspiration energizes you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Fun and romance sizzle, with Mercury in Scorpio. Express your heart. For the next three weeks you’re exceptionally creative, charming and attractive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family takes priority. Learn from young people. Domestic harmony benefits from communication over three weeks. Discuss home renovations and solutions, with Mercury in Scorpio.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make yourself at home and get creative. Commune with your muses. Express your ideas. Capture inspiration into notebooks and files. Scorpio Mercury waxes poetic.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit from your clever ideas, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Discover new revenue sources. Strong communication skills get lucrative. Promote and market.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can find the money. Self-expression comes naturally, with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent yourself and share your vision. You’re especially charismatic and charming.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy peace and privacy. Complete old projects and prepare for new over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Review and revise plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and consider the situation. Avoid automatic reactions or snap judgements. Revise group plans for recent changes. Reinforce communication channels. Rest and recharge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The next three weeks favor important professional decisions, with Mercury in Scorpio. Plan your next career move. Explore possibilities. Discuss your dream position.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discovery beckons. Renew old bonds and traditions. Consult with experts, and plan your next adventure. Discuss logistics and make reservations. Apply for dreamy situations.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.