Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/30/22). Benefits flow through your heart this year. Savor private autumn rituals and insights that motivate new winter directions for work, health and energy. Enjoy delightful springtime activities, creative inspiration and fun connections, before making a private change next summer. Love energizes you to greatness.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Consider philosophical inquiries, mysteries and curiosities. Avoid noise or controversy. Find practical solutions. Revise plans and expectations for current conditions. Prepare. Manage logistics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Others respect your good sense. Hold yourself to high standards and contribute your share. Strengthen shared or community infrastructure. Relax and celebrate accomplishments together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Watch for hidden professional pitfalls. Avoid risky business. Follow the path of someone more experienced. Collaborate with trusted allies. Share support, resources and information.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Study the situation carefully. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Get rid of excess baggage. Assess conditions and carry only what you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The more careful you are with financial details, the better. Do what you promised. Make deadlines. File documents and manage accounts for steady growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep your word, especially with your partner. Change it when you realize you can't. Listening can provide more support than speaking. Keep showing up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor conditions and prioritize your own health, work and safety. Slow down to finish faster. Watch for hidden dangers or pitfalls. Stay in communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make time for playtime. Relax and recharge with good music, company and food. Process family changes. Share loving support with your dear ones.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Choose what’s best for family. If something goes against your grain, turn it down. The gentle approach works best. Share support for domestic harmony.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Learn from a master. There's no such thing as a stupid question. Two heads are better than one. Discuss potential and possibilities. Find hidden opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Financial efficiencies can add up to real money. Cut waste and plug leaky budgets. Old assumptions get challenged. Discover new solutions. Collaborate for common gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Go for what you want, without stepping on anyone else to get it. Keep promises and deadlines. Maintain personal integrity despite challenges. Apologize when warranted.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
