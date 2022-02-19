Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/20/22). Recharge and plot your moves this year. Steady discipline and coordination provide rich rewards. Winter brings career gifts before writing and communication flowers next spring. Shift travel or study objectives with summer changes, aligning you for autumn explorations. Align your actions with your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share extra patience with your partner and save time otherwise wasted arguing. Miscommunications could arise. Don’t push sensitive issues. Kindness leads to kindness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take care of business. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Reduce risk or stress. Prioritize work, health and energy. Recharge by connecting with nature.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Relax and smell the roses. Avoid controversy, crowds or arguments. Don’t gamble. Get into a fun creative project. Find hidden beauty by looking for it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clean domestic messes. Sort and file emotions as well as possessions. Avoid noise or chaos. Keep a low profile. Beautify spaces to reduce stress.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review, edit and revise carefully before publishing. Avoid spontaneous outbursts or arguments. Consider consequences. You don’t have the full picture. Wait for developments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Financial barriers or delays could frustrate. Reduce risk and spending. Distraction and temptation abound. Patience and a sense of humor are worth gold.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lay low and take it easy. Don’t push yourself too hard. Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Listen to your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A private retreat soothes and satisfies. Recharge with productivity behind closed doors. Avoid noise or crowds. Consider what’s next and determine priorities. Savor peaceful rituals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A social connection may not come together as planned. Limitations, barriers and delays could interrupt. Guard against overconsumption. Share resources and solutions. Relax.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A professional challenge has your focus. Avoid costly mistakes or stressful situations. Handle urgent matters and postpone what you can. Patience untangles a knot.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your exploration may hit a roadblock. Try other avenues. Persistence and patience can find a way. Or wait for better travel conditions. Study possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — To avoid potential financial problems, play things strictly by the book. Keep accounts current. Patience pays off, especially with your partner. Keep bargains and promises.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.