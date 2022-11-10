Tomorrow’s Birthday.(11/11/22). This year benefits your health, fitness and work. Home and family flourish with steady care and attention. Autumn reveals valuable personal discoveries, sparking new possibilities for winter collaboration. Physical victories next spring inspire a personal change next summer. Get your heart pumping to thrive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Edit and revise before publication. Express a vision of the results you want. Illusions dissipate. Don’t rely on luck. Ask for what you want clearly.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — More income is possible. Make your own good fortune. Start the ball rolling, and then keep it going. Don't chase a mirage. Stay practical.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Go for what you want. Successes today come through your own energy, effort and initiative. If you work for it, you can have it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A peaceful retreat soothes, energizes and recharges you. Dreams could seem distant or unattainable. Focus on practical objectives. Clean something. Sort and update plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow isan 8 — Friends are a big help. Send someone else ahead. Share updates and coordinate actions to generate desired results. Abandon illusions. Together, you're formidable.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 —All is not as it appears at work. Run a reality check. Advance your project with determination and intention. Use persuasion rather than force.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expand territory. Use practical ideas and steps to advance your investigation. Abandon fantasies for now. Stick to simple objectives and gain valuable ground.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Illuminate shared finances to dispel suppositions and fantasies. Collaborate to generate income. Monitor numbers carefully. Stay in action and communicate for powerful results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is 9 — Strong collaboration can work miracles. Give up an assumption or preconception about your partner. Focus on here, now and common objectives. Teamwork wins.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health and energy. Monitor conditions carefully. Data dispels myths and illusions. Hidden pitfalls line the trail. Watch where you're going. Prepare ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone you love. Avoid expenses or hassle. Keep things simple. A picnic in the park could delight. Invent romance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work together. Clarify and align your domestic agenda with family before building unrealistic expectations. Manage chores and responsibilities. Cook something delicious. Reconnect and share.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
