Tomorrow’s Birthday.(08/02/22). Bold discoveries highlight this year. Coordinate routines and practices for strong collaboration. Summer changes could disrupt and postpone the fun, before autumn romantic connections and creative breakthroughs. Winter social challenges alter team plans, before your career takes off next autumn. Study, investigate and learn.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share support with a challenge. Together, you can advance. Make your own good luck. Fortune follows dedication and initiative. Love finds a way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize health. Music, art and interesting ideas occupy your heart and mind. Take a walk outside. Nature soothes nerves frazzled from busy schedules. Breathe deeply.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Accept a challenge. Love is the game and the prize. A barrier could intervene between you and your objective. Patiently persist. Listen and learn.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic matters take your attention. Manage home repairs and upgrades. A little elbow grease goes a long way. Share something delicious at home.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider different options with a creative challenge. Get to the heart of the message. Practice diplomacy and skill with words. Open when opportunity knocks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance sales, marketing and income production projects despite obstacles. Reduce risks. Set up autografts to maximize savings with minimal suffering. Provide excellent value.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal initiative attracts good fortune. Determine what you want and go for it. Action inspired by love wins. Nurture yourself with extra care.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow down and process a recent transition. Reduce noise, crowds or distractions. Direct action, meditation and intuition for love. Speculate and plan for what's next.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clarify issues between friends. Find common ground. Love is the most powerful force in the universe. Enjoy shared purpose. Stand for each other.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tackle a professional challenge. Find creative solutions in unexpected places. Keep an open mind and heart. Energize efforts to realize a great idea.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Embark on an exploration beyond familiar trails. Investigate and discover a wider perspective. Try new flavors and experiences.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review accounts and statements. Handle administrative paperwork and documentation. Send applications, thanks and invoices. Manage finances for shared support. Collaborate and thrive together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone