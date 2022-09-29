Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/30/22). Fall in love all over again this year. Keep the spark alive with regular routines for fun, romance and passion. Creative accomplishments illuminate autumn, before winter educational adventures shift direction. Spring profits flood shared accounts, before summer communication challenges require diplomacy. You’re better together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Travel entices. Good news comes from far away. Examine educational opportunities. Can you mix business and pleasure? Classes, conferences and seminars recharge and enlighten.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Find a way to increase profits. Review budgets and spending. Store provisions for the future. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration can lead to fun and romance. Pay a good deed and watch it ripple forward. Partnership deepens with loving attention. Share your appreciation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get your heart pumping. Love motivates your actions. Reconnect with fun, nature and beauty. Prioritize health and energy. Physical action gets lovely results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A romantic possibility is ripe for the plucking. Dress to impress. Someone’s charms enchant you. Mutual interests align. Advance the game to the next level.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy a sweet domestic phase. Savor domestic comforts, arts and crafts. Prepare delicious treats. Clean and beautify your spaces. Sink into your favorite chair.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Investigate a subject that you love. Summarize your discoveries. Write and illustrate the story. Creative projects flower. Express your heart. Share and connect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have faith in your own imagination. It could get lucrative. Lead with heart. Provide excellent services. The love in your work makes it irresistible.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Develop a passion project to new heights. Love inspires your actions and feeds your spirit. Take charge for your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Savor private rituals, traditions and contemplation. Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Organize, plan and prepare. Recharge batteries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social events reveal shared potential. Reconnect with friends old and new. Remember what’s really important. New connections open new possibilities. Collaborate for common gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance your career in the direction your heart leads. Love increases the value of your work. Blossom professionally by inquiring into your own passion.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
