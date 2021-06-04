Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/05/21). Learn and grow voraciously this year. Practice skills with an open mind and steady discipline. You’re especially powerful and confident this summer, before autumn changes inspire a transitional phase. Winter collaborative projects heat up, leading to new plans and possibilities next spring. Explore for exciting discoveries.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Energies could feel blocked or languishing. Don’t bother about the small stuff. Focus on practical personal priorities. Pamper yourself with relaxation and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — All is not as it appears. Slow to consider options. Avoid snap judgments or big decisions. Turn your autoresponder on and work peacefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make sure everyone is on the same page. Adapt to social challenges patiently. Avoid impulsiveness. Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait for better professional conditions to advance. Avoid risk or gamble. Stick to practicalities. Avoid assumptions. Focus on basics. Take care of business.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your exploration could take a twist. Fantasy and reality may clash. Don’t believe everything you hear. Avoid automatic reactions. Wait for better conditions to continue.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Stay out of someone else’s argument, especially if there’s money involved. Avoid controversy or outbursts. Consider your exit strategy before beginning. Patience is golden.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share extra patience and consideration with your partner. New ideas may clash with old decisions. Slow to avoid accidents, mistakes or arguments. Proceed with caution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical efforts require concentration, despite abundant distractions. Restraint is advised. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Stick to reliable routines. Prioritize health and wellness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize love, health and fun. Avoid stepping on anyone’s sensitivities. An argument would get you nowhere. Listen carefully. Try not to break anything.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider carefully before spending on domestic improvements. Mistakes could get expensive. Don’t make assumptions; check the data. New facts dispel old fears.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait to make important decisions or launch creative projects. Relax expectations and stay flexible. A communications breakdown would thwart your intentions. New considerations arise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay in action. Unexpected expenses could arise. Stay respectful, despite confusion or controversy. Keep promises or change them. If you make messes, clean later.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Energies could feel blocked or languishing. Don’t bother about the small stuff. Focus on practical personal priorities. Pamper yourself with relaxation and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — All is not as it appears. Slow to consider options. Avoid snap judgments or big decisions. Turn your autoresponder on and work peacefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make sure everyone is on the same page. Adapt to social challenges patiently. Avoid impulsiveness. Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for better professional conditions to advance. Avoid risk or gamble. Stick to practicalities. Avoid assumptions. Focus on basics. Take care of business.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your exploration could take a twist. Fantasy and reality may clash. Don’t believe everything you hear. Avoid automatic reactions. Wait for better conditions to continue.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Stay out of someone else’s argument, especially if there’s money involved. Avoid controversy or outbursts. Consider your exit strategy before beginning. Patience is golden.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share extra patience and consideration with your partner. New ideas may clash with old decisions. Slow to avoid accidents, mistakes or arguments. Proceed with caution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts require concentration, despite abundant distractions. Restraint is advised. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Stick to reliable routines. Prioritize health and wellness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize love, health and fun. Avoid stepping on anyone’s sensitivities. An argument would get you nowhere. Listen carefully. Try not to break anything.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider carefully before spending on domestic improvements. Mistakes could get expensive. Don’t make assumptions; check the data. New facts dispel old fears.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Wait to make important decisions or launch creative projects. Relax expectations and stay flexible. A communications breakdown would thwart your intentions. New considerations arise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action. Unexpected expenses could arise. Stay respectful, despite confusion or controversy. Keep promises or change them. If you make messes, clean later.