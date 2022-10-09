Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/10/22). Good things flow through partnership this year. Give generously for magnified returns. Autumn artistic, creative and communication triumphs lead to shifting winter educational or travel plans. Abundant growth swells family accounts, before your creative story takes a summer plot twist. Together, you're invincible.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — For about three weeks, with Mercury in Libra, rely on experts. Your partner is full of good ideas. Network and grow creative collaborations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss physical performance, health and fitness, with Mercury in Libra. Streamline routines and practices over three weeks. Simplify tasks. Enjoy interesting work. Take charge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart. You’re especially charming, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Creative and romantic projects flourish. Fun arises in conversation. Discuss possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Talk about domestic potential. Communication flowers at home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Family consensus comes easier. Teamwork gets satisfying results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig into fascinating subjects, with Mercury in Libra. Solve intellectual puzzles. Write and share your story. Creativity sparks into brilliant ideas. Communicate a balanced perspective.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profitable ideas abound. Creative work pays well, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Find another source of revenue. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a three-week creative phase, with Mercury in your sign. You’re especially brilliant. Determine what you want and articulate it. Discuss possibilities with talented friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Productivity thrives in private, with Mercury in Libra. Finish old business. Listen to your inner wisdom. Plot and chart your course behind closed doors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect and network to advance community causes, with Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions. Consensus comes easier. Pull together and win. Coordinate for stronger teamwork.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profitable professional ideas abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. New opportunities and influence arise in discussion. Share your experiences.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand territory, with Mercury in Libra. Ask questions. Explore and investigate new ways of thinking. Learn through art and cultural expression. Study new ideas.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss possibilities. For three weeks, with Mercury in Libra, track family finances. Implement changes you've been wanting. Collaboration arises in conversation. Make lucrative deals.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
