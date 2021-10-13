Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/14/21). Love lights your way this year. Disciplined, dedicated care grows your passion. Family finances change this autumn, before a creative victory lights up the winter. Joint ventures hit pay dirt next spring, before summer bonuses hit your personal account. Discover beauty, fun and romance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share what you’re learning. Your experience can provide a valuable contribution. Take advantage of a lucky team opportunity. Launch. Sign contracts. All systems go.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A lucky professional situation is worth developing. Adapt around recent changes. Take advantage of an opportunity to shine. Someone important is paying attention.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stay flexible to navigate changes. Doors long closed are opening. Expand your exploration in fascinating new directions. Follow a lucky clue. Take fresh territory.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work with your partner to grab new profits. Sign contracts and file papers. Pay bills. Invest in savings. Collaborate to land a lucky catch.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grab a romantic opportunity. Conditions favor matters of heart and purpose. Disciplined efforts with your partner pay off. Make a deeper connection together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize health and work. Check for changes. Discipline is required. Do what your coach or doctor recommends. Negotiate your way out of a corner.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Adapt gracefully with changes. You can advance a romantic possibility. Prepare and practice. Stick to basics. Grab a lucky chance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a domestic improvement you’ve been wanting. Fix something before it breaks. Adapt for recent changes. Words and action now can reap satisfying results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Discover an answer you’ve been seeking. Adapt your story. Follow rules and instructions carefully and luck is on your side.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Words and actions align in a profitable direction. Discipline makes a difference. Get terms in writing. Send invoices and pay bills. Generate positive cash flow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Use your power and confidence for good. Contribute for a passionate cause. Love motivates and energizes you. Make a personal transformation. You’re growing stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Privacy and tranquility provide peaceful conditions for productivity. Organize, sort and file away past projects. Adapt with recent changes. Prepare for what’s ahead.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.