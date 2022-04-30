Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/01/22). Fortune flows through friends and social connections this year. Dedication and determination propel professional successes. Personal epiphanies illuminating this spring come in useful with partnership changes this summer. Autumn collaborations provide partnership and support with a personal challenge next winter. Share and grow together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put love into your work and demand rises. Follow rules carefully. Compute expenses to maintain positive balances. Patiently persist. Continue to stash the surplus.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal dreams appear within reach. Clean messes and restore integrity wherever missing. Consider matters from a higher perspective. Learn from someone you respect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider things from a wider view. Look for hidden solutions and find them. Reinforce the structural elements of the plan. Clean and organize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can realize a common dream. Don’t push someone who’s not ready to move, though. Patiently coordinate. Structures set now have long-term benefit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue professional goals and objectives. Reinforce basics and foundational elements to advance. Strengthen structures now for lasting value. Follow through and earn your stars.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor the news. Check routes and reservations. Do the homework. Studies and research offer lasting benefits. Don’t skip any steps. Follow rules closely.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate and collaborate with your partner. Manage accounts and administration tasks to keep finances flowing smoothly. Strategize for growth. Prioritize basics. Strengthen support structures.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patience is golden today. Arguments can spark easily. Keep your temper and things can get dreamy. Find a mess and clean it. Strengthen bonds together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Quicken the pace and step lively. Stick to basic moves and build slowly. Practice for mastery. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Reinforce foundational elements.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get creative. Practice your arts, talents and diversions. Add beauty where it’s missing. Don’t get pushy. Follow instructions carefully. Provide loving care and attention.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize home and family. Handle housework and chores. Make a structural improvement. Don’t try to force things beyond limitations. Clean, organize and beautify.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can solve a tricky puzzle. Strengthen foundations and basic elements. Follow rules methodically. You’re especially clever. Assemble useful structures for lasting benefit.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.