Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/14/22). Envision perfection and plan your path this year. Professional status rises with steady efforts. Spring highlights personal accomplishments, before summer changes affect you and your partner. Taking your relationship to romantic heights this autumn provides comfort with a winter challenge. Align heart, mind and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Study financial options with your partner. Reinforce basic support structures. Monitor budgets and adjust to suit the current situation. Unexpected expenses could alter your plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep your patience and sense of humor. A surprising situation requires adaptation. Postpone what you can, when needed. Simplify expectations. Support each other.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. There may be complications. Slow for tricky sections. Adapt around a change. Exercise and sunshine energize and brighten your mood.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for fun and romance, despite obstacles, distractions or interruptions. Flexibility, patience and humor help to navigate a change. Rely on someone you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your home and family require attention. Find out what’s wanted and needed. Share ideas and solutions. Make domestic upgrades and adjustments. Provide delicious treats.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The news could take you by surprise. Adapt with creative changes. Revise and edit. Check in with your networks for the latest. Shift the message.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An unexpected expense could drain savings. Reduce unnecessary purchases. Adapt plans for new circumstances. Generate positive cash flow with patience, humor and determination.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Don’t let a change throw you off your stride. Gracefully step over pitfalls or sketchy situations. Smile for the camera.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Peaceful privacy recharges you. Avoid noise or inconvenience. Adapt with unexpected news. Slow the pace and consider where you’ve been, what’s ahead and best options.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can accomplish amazing results. Carefully navigate a tricky situation. Avoid gossip, controversy, drama or provoking jealousies. Social connections reveal solutions and possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Support a professional project through a transition, shift or change. A challenging situation demands your attention. Provide calm leadership and stability. Inspire by example.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take a surprising development in stride. Your educational journey could face an interruption, an obstacle or redirection. Take time to think. Revise routes or itineraries.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.