Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/01/22). Good things come through friends this year. Coordinate and strategize with faithful regularity. Begin a lucrative springtime phase, before adapting around a shared summer financial challenge. Abundant autumn harvests fill joint accounts, providing support with winter financial changes. Together, you’re an unbeatable force.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Aries New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after this New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.