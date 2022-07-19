Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/20/22). Luck favors your career this year. Collaborate, coordinate and share the fruit. Slow for sharp corners this summer, before gearing up for autumn high performance. Private winter rituals, dreams and plans prepare for exciting social connections next spring. Passion-fed work builds professional acclaim.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get into a financial phase. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Have faith in your own imagination. Read the fine print before signing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re more confident and less patient today. Check your course, then full speed ahead. Advance personal goals through determined action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Transitions abound. Find a quiet spot to catch your breath. Familiar routines and rituals let you process all the change going on. Rest and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to tackle a community issue. Talk with friends to resolve a concern. Your team comes to the rescue. Shared efforts build and strengthen bonds.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compete for professional responsibilities. Misunderstandings could delay things. Talk is cheap. Don’t believe everything you hear. Postpone financial discussions. Focus on the gold.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause to review plans and itineraries. Monitor conditions to avoid traffic or delays. Expand your exploration. Take the safer route.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Use what you’ve learned to cut costs. You’re more patient with finances. Avoid controversy. Solicit advice from an expert. Manage accounts for growth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make sure you understand each other. Miscommunications could spark easily, but love is the bottom line. Don’t leave any doubt. Share appreciation and thanks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow the pace when necessary. Confusion or misunderstandings could cause delays. A workout energizes you and clears your mind. Natural settings soothe tension.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Tap into your playful side. Keep your patience and a sense of humor. Choose family, diversions and romance. Get creative.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy time at home with family. Beautify spaces with simple touches. Rearrange furniture. Clean closets and drawers. Prepare and serve something delicious together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re sharp as a tack. Reduce stressors by postponing or delegating what you can. Focus on an elusive puzzle. Try unorthodox ideas. Discover unusual solutions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
