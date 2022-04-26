Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/27/22). You’re especially lucky professionally this year. Advance boldly with thorough preparation and practice. Take charge for victory this spring, before summer changes affect your partnership. Autumn romance inspires your collaboration, leading to a personal redirection next winter. Your excellent work is gaining respect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get inspiration from friends. Share your great ideas. You’re getting stronger. Review personal plans and adapt to shifting circumstances. Discuss what you see possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review plans. Slow to recharge and reorganize. Articulate a long-term vision that motivates and inspires. Strategize for growth. Align your schedule for new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy nostalgia with old friends. Share respect for team traditions and history. Talk about new plans and visions. Social connections lead to interesting opportunities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review professional plans. Talk about interesting career possibilities. Grow in a fun and lucrative direction. Deepen your roots. Make decisions. Choose for the future.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Go over the itinerary again. Discuss plans and possibilities. Study options and choose the strongest. Expand your boundaries. Explore new terrain. Discover unexpected treasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review investments, retirement plans and shared financial strategies. Talk about ways to maximize growth. Take advantage of positive conditions. Collaborate for common gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reconnect with your partner. Support each other with shared responsibilities. Adapt around recent changes. Discuss plans, passions and dreams. Learn from a master.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and reassess your technique and physical strategies. Refine routines to grow strength, vitality and endurance. Talk with trusted doctors, coaches and experts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Review and reassess what you thought you wanted. Discuss what you’ve learned from the past. Invent bold possibilities together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share family traditions, rituals and stories. New domestic possibilities arise in conversation. Review the past and speculate about the future. Invest in energy conservation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Edit and refine your ideas. Writing projects develop into something interesting. Creativity sparkles. Connect with a wider audience. Share your views, resources and experiences.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Build on what you’ve learned. Discover new market potential. Develop strategic financial plans. Patiently grow your enterprise. Put love into your work.
