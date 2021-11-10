Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/11/21). Fill your home with love this year. Beautify and improve spaces with routine actions. Collaborate with your partner around autumn obstacles, before winter silver flows in. Creativity and passion inspire next springtime, motivating a personal summer renaissance. Deepen family connection and household harmony.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Controversy or chaos could affect your team. A hidden danger could arise. If something goes against your grain, turn it down. Stick with basics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Obstacles could delay or block professional actions. Don’t try to spend your way out of it. Chaos and distractions abound. Reduce noise and stay cool.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Changes could alter your trajectory. Slow to reconsider routes or objectives. Expect delays, traffic or confusion. Reduce excess baggage. Settle into peaceful studies.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work it out with your partner before committing to a large purchase. Market changes could shift your priorities. Avoid arguments. Monitor finances and reassess.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner around changes, barriers or obstacles. Tempers may be short. Curb your own automatic reactions to reduce the heat. Relax together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Slow down. Notice physical limitations and adapt to flow around them. Rid yourself of a thorn. Reduce stress and simplify. Prioritize health and work.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking romantic risks. Drama and chaos lurk. Misunderstandings and confusion could interrupt and delay. Relax quietly with someone beloved.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Make domestic plans. Research before committing. Sell or give away stuff you no longer need. Clear space. Minimize irritation factors. Relax with family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Investigate new options. Lines of communication, transport or travel could face delays or confusion. Patiently research and you can solve a puzzle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor finances closely to avoid errors. Pay bills before buying an expensive treat. Old assumptions get challenged. Don’t count your chickens until they hatch.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take it easy on yourself. Set aside doubts and worries for the time being. Keep or change your agreements to adapt around changes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities and plans before launching. Postpone travel or public appearances, if you can. Natural connections soothe your spirit. Prioritize private rituals and rest.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.