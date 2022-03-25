Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/26/22). Fortune favors community participation this year. Tackle bold initiatives with determination, collaboration and coordination to win. Springtime abundance fills your cup. Invest into shared accounts this summer, before they hit autumn gold, to provide welcome winter personal funds. Share joys, comfort and laughter with friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Talk about the way you’d like things to go at work. Find solutions through social networking. Discuss dreams, potential and possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a fascinating long-distance connection. Discuss dreams and ambitions with teachers, trainers and experienced friends. Luck sparks in conversation. Learn by doing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A crazy idea may work. Collaborate to gather the resources needed. Don’t rely on unstable sources. A small investment now can produce high returns.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romantic dreams can come true. Discuss your ideas, interests and visions. Together, you’re especially powerful. Talk about what you would love. Investigate possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find a comfortable rhythm and enjoy the dance. Practice your moves. Luck follows initiative, discipline and passion. Learn from masters and experts. Keep improving.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tackle a romantic or creative challenge. Share ideas and potential solutions with friends. Follow your heart and fortune goes along. Relax and have fun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk with family. Domestic dreams can come true. Align on the creative direction to take. Enjoy the comforts of home together. Share delicious treats.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice your creative skills. Express your affection, emotions and feelings. Articulate what’s in your heart, in words, images or music. Share and connect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap into lucrative opportunities. Repay a favor. What comes around, goes around. Fortune follows initiative. Invest for success. Manage for positive cash flow.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Try a different power tactic. Make a personal change. Dreams are within reach. Success comes through diversity. Advance by leaps and bounds. Take charge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Contemplate your next move. Conditions are improving. Meditate on what you really want. Listen to your heart. Plan and prepare to realize an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Support a community effort to realize a common dream. Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Discuss strategies, options and opportunities. Collaborate.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.