Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/19/21). Pour your heart into work, health and fitness this year. Regular routines elevate skills and strengths. Summer illuminates career opportunities, inspiring shifting autumn educational goals. Domestic bliss centers you this winter, before springtime explorations stretch your wings. Grow stronger by connecting to your own passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get quiet to hear your intuition better. Meditation relaxes mental chatter. Get lost in music. Wander into dreams and fantasies. Articulate long-term visions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social connections lead to new possibilities. A dream is closer than you think. Teamwork pays. Collaborate for common gain. Take advantage of an open door.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reach for dreamy career opportunities. Discover an insider advantage. One great connection leads to another. Make a good impression with a well-prepared presentation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Widen your exploration. Grab a spontaneous opportunity for adventure. Savor sunshine, fresh air and new flavors. Get beyond familiar hangouts. Try something new.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Carefully tend your shared accounts. Feed them with dedication. Contribute with your partner to grow your joint venture. Quick action lands an unexpected opportunity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy a mutual attraction. Connect with your partner over common passion. Collaboration sparks your creativity. Listen to your muse. Invent and share possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. You can realize a dream with luck and dedication. Practice and keep practicing. Fortune follows persistent efforts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow your heart’s desire. Pursue passion, curiosity and wonder. Creative projects can achieve lasting prize. Romantic fantasies can come true. Make it happen.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic potential comes together naturally. Family brainstorming uncovers possible solutions and options. Home comforts draw you in. Shake things up with an unusual treat.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Engage with an intellectual puzzle. Write your masterpiece. Creative communication flowers. Share your story and get your message out. Network and connect. Share solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover extra profits. Catch some, before it flows back out. An unexpected windfall fills your basket. Grab an opportunity. Diligent efforts pay off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal dream seems within reach. An opportunity is worth pursuing. Use your talents, skills and passion to advance. Make an amazing discovery.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.