Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/18/22). Deepen connections to grow this year. Discipline with an investigation bears valuable fruit. Shift strategies for health and fitness this summer to build autumn strength, energy and endurance. Savor winter nostalgia and traditions, while planning fun springtime social events. Friendship feeds your heart and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Talk about dreams with your team. Coordinate action to take practical steps. Others provide a boost. Learn new tricks from someone with skills.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work takes priority. Don’t gamble with the rent. Handle the basics to meet deadlines and keep promises. Go back and add elaborations. Polish carefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Go ahead and explore, near or far. Realize dreams with disciplined efforts, one step at a time. Plan and prepare.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Disciplined management builds financial strength. List the problems to solve and tackle methodically. Monitor budgets and cash flow. Realize shared dreams bit by bit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Coordinate for ease and efficiency. Prioritize basics, and pretty things up later. Schedule carefully. Talk about romantic dreams. Have fun together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energy is high and the tide’s in your favor. Physical actions get results. Clean messes. Take care of health issues. Practice for strength and endurance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone attractive. Adapt around unexpected circumstances. Create something beautiful. Enjoy the scenery and company. Conversation can lead to romance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic projects flower with discipline. Clean messes. Adapt with changes. Get creative. Find simple solutions to reinforce support systems and structures. Add art and color.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review data for mistakes. Edit carefully before issuing public statements. Do the homework. Play your cards close to your vest. Don't reveal until you're ready.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Completion of a project leads to extra profits. Beat your deadlines. Provide excellent work, on time and on budget. Your work is gaining attention.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. What do you want? You’re ready to make changes for the better. Clean messes. Learn from experience. Get creative.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider consequences before launching. Take quiet time to plan, organize and prepare. Peaceful settings encourage creativity and imagination. Dream a little dream.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.