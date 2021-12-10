Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/11/21). Fortune sparks in conversation this year. Steady communication practices lead to abundant rewards. Winter personal spotlights and glory energize your springtime health and physical performance. Slowing to adapt to changes this summer creates autumn dreams, visions and plans that inspire. Creative coordination generates brilliant results.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The action is behind the scenes. A personal passion project comes into focus. Plan and organize. Take charge for the results you want.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your team is hot. Advance to the next level by creating harmony where none existed. Keep your objective in mind. Long-term benefits are possible.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put passion into your work. Talk about the possibilities you see. Strategize and coordinate with your powerful team. Stay true to your heart and values.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your exploration reveals an exciting discovery. Teach as you learn. Both luck and practice benefit your performance. Important people are watching. Make valuable connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions to replenish your reserves. Discuss the possibilities with your partner. Study the potential numbers to make informed decisions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Kindle a mutual attraction. Let go of a preconception about your partner. Learn something new about them. Share possibilities. Collaborate for shared fun and ease.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stick to healthy priorities. Follow the advice of your doctor, teacher and coach. Practice makes perfect. Go for a walk with someone sweet.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance and physical activity go together. Take a walk to savor the sunset. Make a natural connection. Physical magnetism is part of the fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family comes first. Nurture yours with delicious home-cooked treats. Get creative with domestic arts. Provide soothing and restorative comforts. Enjoy them yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially clever. Your witty efforts make the difference. Ask probing questions. Develop a comprehensive plan. Work from home for greater productivity and ease.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep communications flowing. Valuable opportunities arise in conversation. Network and coordinate. The action is behind the scenes. Discuss possibilities and make arrangements.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep your eye on the ball. Profitable ventures unfold with focused attention. Discuss the possibilities. Stick to practical priorities. Prioritize personal objectives and win.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.