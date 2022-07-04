Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/09/22). Ride professional opportunities to new heights this year. Consistent contribution builds your shared financial strength. Shift health strategies and practices this summer for autumn breakthroughs with physical performance. A reflective winter planning phase produces delightful spring fun with friends. Pursue exciting career possibilities and rise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Avoid distractions and stick to the budget. Discuss financial options and make decisions together. Compromise to prioritize fundamental elements. You’re building for the future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work together to adapt to changes. Your routines get tested. Technical errors or delays could frustrate the action. Collaborate for a common vision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Slow for tricky sections or sharp corners. Stick to stable ground and reliable practices. Take out frustrations with exercise.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and recharge. Reduce stress to increase fun, playfulness and creativity. Catch up with family. Connect with young people. Discuss dreams and future possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt domestic systems around changes. Clean and repair. Catch up on the laundry. Make an upgrade you’ve been dreaming about. Long-term improvements satisfy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Old assumptions could get challenged. Avoid conflict. Wait for developments. You don’t have the full picture. Measure your words carefully. Diplomacy wins.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Costs may be higher than expected. Prioritize basics. Simplify the budget and reduce redundancies. Reinforce foundational structures. Develop business with lucrative potential. Spend wisely.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Wear confidence like an invisible cloak. Fact dispels fears. Keep standing. You're especially persuasive. Practice diplomacy. Avoid controversy or conflicts. Provide steady leadership.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a private spot to review and reorganize plans. Controversy arises. Clean messes to improve functionality. Avoid noise or chaos. Nature feeds your spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay in communication with your team to adapt for unexpected changes. Share connections, information and resources. Keep your temper despite frustrations. Teamwork wins.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional challenge requires attention. Take a detour from earlier plans. Strengthen basic structures. Carefully prepare before presenting. Meet deadlines. Your work is appreciated.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A plot twist could deviate your educational journey. Avoid traffic, noise or crowds. Deepen your investigation. Edit and polish research, statements and summaries.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.