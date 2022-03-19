Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/20/22). Fortune flows through friends this year. Diligent teamwork and collaboration win prizes. Hit the jackpot with springtime income, and save it for unexpected family expenses this summer. A lucrative autumn surge benefits shared accounts, helping with winter’s personal financial challenges. Connect and share to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin an intense action phase. You’re coming into your own, with the Sun in your sign. Achieve personal objectives. You’re in your element this month.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to get farther. Complete old projects this month, with the Sun in Aries. Solitude and meditation inspire. Indulge nostalgia. Clear space for what’s next.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork empowers a four-week social phase, with the Sun in Aries. It’s an excellent month for community activities, volunteering and accomplishing shared prizes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Love is the secret ingredient. Gain respect and authority, with the Sun in Aries for a month. Passion energizes your career, status and influence.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a month-long learning phase. Valuable new tricks serve you well. Indulge your curiosity, with the Sun in Aries. Get obsessed with fascinating studies.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re building something valuable together. Share support with your partner over the next month, with the Sun in Aries. Invest for long-term growth.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Negotiate a lucrative plan. Coordinate your next adventure. Partnerships grow stronger this month, with the Sun in Aries. Work together and magnify possibilities exponentially.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture yourself. The Aries Sun this month favors your physical health, fitness and work. Practice and grow stronger. Develop skills, capacities and endurance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with someone sweet. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with the Sun in Aries. Share a mutual attraction. Deepen a romance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Invite friends to your place. Focus on home improvement this month, with the Sun in Aries. Domestic improvements offer lasting benefits. Enjoy your garden.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Concentrate on studies, writing and research under the Aries Sun. Satiate your curiosity. Indulge a passion for learning. Share discoveries. Express enthusiasm and inspire someone.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore options and possibilities. It’s easier to make money, with the Sun in Aries this month. Monitor cash flow. Divert some into savings.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.