Tomorrow’s Birthday.(01/26/23). Communicate, share and express to grow this year. Realize personal dreams with organization, discipline and coordination. Winter challenges shift domestic priorities, inspiring springtime creativity, connection and collaboration. Making a professional adjustment this summer motivates autumn investigations, research and studies. Make valuable connections and collaborations.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take extra time for yourself. You can’t help others if you’re burned out. Ignore rumors or gossip. Relax with a bubble bath and candles.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Revise plans around a delay. Minimize risks and fuss. Process recent changes in peaceful reflection. Cloak yourself in refreshing privacy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently translate a miscommunication on your team. Diplomacy can resolve a controversy. Keep the ball rolling for shared goals. Do what you promised.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can pass a professional test. Postpone travel. Prepare for excellence. Your work is in the spotlight. Make an important connection. Discuss interesting possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re gaining valuable skills. Explore fascinating subjects and options. Discuss ideas privately. Misunderstandings abound. Rumors spread like wildfire. Keep secrets. Write your discoveries.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate without controversy. Misunderstandings can spark with mild provocation. Patiently contribute to the family pot. Pennies saved are pennies earned. Reduce energy consumption.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discussions could go nowhere. Avoid irritating your partner. Patiently wait for developments. Do what you said you would. Provide quiet support behind the scenes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and energy. Avoid gossip or distracting chatter. Get your heart pumping. Nurture yourself with exercise, great food and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax. Keep your sense of humor with delays or miscommunications. Connect with nature, friends and family. Share a romantic sunset with someone special.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic discussions could devolve. Focus on practical, simple shared priorities. Avoid controversial subjects for now. Love is the answer to most family questions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Words can get twisted. Patiently clarify and simplify. Repetition helps. Ignore worries. Focus on here and now. Stay present in the current conversation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put love into your work and profit. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Clarify and simplify your elevator pitch. Distill ideas into catchy statements. Make lucrative connections.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone