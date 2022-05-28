Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/29/22). Grow stronger with friends this year. Expand boundaries with steady discipline. Navigate physical limitations this summer, building for autumn energy. Dream and plan in your cozy nest this winter, for social fun, collaboration and gatherings next spring. Connect and share for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect and share information, resources and benefits. Use your creative talents. Communication channels are wide open. Get the word out. Expand your audience.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your morale gets a boost with rising cash flow. Your actions reap nice rewards. Develop lucrative ventures. Expand territory in a profitable direction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Take charge for the results you want. Energize personal priorities. Draw upon hidden resources. Move quickly to maintain an advantage.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Recharge in peaceful privacy. Consider plans and possibilities. Complete projects and put them away. Envision the road ahead. Chart your course and prepare.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Group action gets satisfying results. Listen to team considerations before launching. Review efforts from multiple views to find what’s missing. Together, you’re smarter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Forge ahead professionally. Expand and grow in exciting directions. Quick action can take advantage of a lucky opportunity. Go for what you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Broaden your horizons. Communication and traffic flow with ease. Explore fascinating subjects, ideas and philosophies. Expand cultural understanding. Investigate exciting possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Manage investments for growth. Collaborate with your partner for lucrative rewards. Contribute and share the goodness. Nurture your family. Bring home something delicious.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Pull together for common gain. Share the load and the rewards. Advance a shared goal by leaps and bounds. Love energizes you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Quicken the pace. Energize your workout and physical labors. Practice physical moves for high performance. Expand your capacities and skills. You’re growing stronger.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make your move. Energize fun, romantic and creative projects. Advance to the next level in the game. Passion propels you. Have a blast.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a domestic change you’ve been wanting. Physical action gets satisfying results. Clean and clear clutter. Get family involved and provide treats for worker bees.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.