Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/25/21). Prioritize health and work this year. Build physical strength, endurance and energy with disciplined routines. Career victories this summer lead to autumn switchbacks on your educational path. Your heart is at home this winter, before springtime exploration yields valuable results. Grow and strengthen your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You may feel sensitive about personal matters. Take it easy. What you need is nearby. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Tranquility beckons. Avoid hassle, noise or expense and lay low. Clean messes. Update plans for shifting circumstances. Review and reassess for best value.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team participation isn’t always pretty. Get down to business. Stick to tested methods and techniques. Practice diplomacy. Support the group vision. Patiently collaborate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional puzzle challenges. You may want to tear things down to build back stronger. Build on solid bones. Then add beautiful details.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Plan future travels, classes and seminars. Review academic and educational goals. What do you want to learn first? Don’t launch until ready.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Strategize with your partner to navigate a temporary shortfall or financial hurdle. Slow to avoid mistakes. Clarify miscommunications immediately. Postpone unnecessary expenses. Simplify.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work together to clean a mess. You can see what’s not working. Get back to fundamentals. Coordinate and share the load. Create an inspiring possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Healthy practices grow strength and endurance. One step at a time gets you up a mountain, eventually. Nurture wellness and vitality.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Things may not look as expected, especially regarding romance. You can find hidden beauty when you look for it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home renovation projects satisfy. You may need to make a mess. Ignore chaos or distractions to focus on practical priorities. Beautify your spaces.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review and edit creative work. Refine writing or artistic presentations. Polish and beautify from rough draft to final. Build a persuasive story. Less is more.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus energy toward lucrative potential. Monitor accounts to maintain positive cash flow around an obstacle or challenge. Find ways to sweeten the pot.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.