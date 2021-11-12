Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/13/21). Grow from your home sanctuary this year. Make domestic improvements and upgrades with steady, disciplined attention. Partnership twists redirect this autumn, leading to profitable winter opportunities. Springtime fun and romance flower into personal accomplishments next summer. Nurture family, including yourself, with loving care.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Rest and review. Listen to someone with experience. Let someone teach you a new trick. The facts you need can be found. Recharge batteries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork pays off. Discover a conflict between fantasy and reality. Application challenges a theory. An idealist needs to be held to facts. Research before deciding.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your professional theories may require revision when put into practice. Adapt around unexpected developments. Adjust for new realities. Blend functionality with imagination.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Check out an interesting suggestion. Dive deeper into a fascinating subject. Inventive ideas reveal potential for something greater. Study and explore the possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review budgets to find any leaks. Conserve resources. Persuade a skeptic to try something new. Close the books on an old deal. Celebrate together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share great ideas with your partner. Creative collaboration sizzles. Find hidden silver linings. Coordinate efforts for shared gain. A sense of humor is worth gold.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice and build strength. Monitor health and work conditions. If the pace is too quick, don’t join the race yet. Enjoy the process.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Logic meets desire. A bold vision can get thwarted by a surprise. Relax and have fun with the situation. Adapt expectations as you go.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate on your dream home. Consider bizarre or unusual solutions. Find a new purpose for something old. Prioritize family comfort and harmony. Get creative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share your dreams. Indulge a fantasy. Fall into a lovely moment. Discover inspiring art, music or ideas. Creativity inspires you. Express a bold possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor the numbers, while keeping love in the equation. Creative efforts can win lucrative rewards. Feed your efforts with a sense of possibility and purpose.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Speculate on possibilities and potential. Follow a personal whim, curiosity or dream. Read and research. Not all innovations work as planned. Adapt and adjust.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.