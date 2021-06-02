Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/03/21). Make bold discoveries this year. Explore and investigate with consistent discipline for valuable reward. Summer epiphanies lead to perspective changes and new directions this autumn. New or renewed partnership flowers this winter, leading to springtime transition and rebirth. What you’re learning pays off.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a personal project. Accept encouragement. Don’t share unfinished work. Harmony may require effort. Restore integrity where missing. Strengthen basic structures. Nurture yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Don’t show your hand. Avoid controversy, crowds or noise. Savor privacy and peace. Reflection reveals less obvious yet important details. Make practical plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Despite obstacles or challenges, keep your agreements and promises. Stay in communication for ease and stress-free coordination. Teamwork is your superpower. Link arms.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Long-term benefits can flow from professional actions taken now. Don’t stir jealousies. Costs may be higher than expected. Heed recommendations and warnings. Follow your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your thinking. Widen your perspective without stepping on anyone’s toes. Investigate and research to find the deeper story. Don’t divulge a secret source.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study ways to make and grow funding. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Strategize and prepare. Avoid risk or trouble. Collaborate for shared interests and commitments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance your plans together. Partnership eases the load. Balance intensity with peace, and action with rest. Avoid silly arguments. Coordinate and share for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical movement energizes. Balance your busy schedule to include work, play and rest. Maintain practices for high performance levels. Prioritize health, vitality and action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your own heartbeat. Pursue passion, happiness and fun. Connect at a deeper level with someone sweet. Invent possibilities. Grow what you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family comes first. Get cozy and comfortable. Discuss desired domestic improvements. Clean messes and make repairs. Organize spaces for greater peace and ease.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Write, sculpt and craft your vision into shape. Communications ebb and flow. Maintain a productive rhythm with a steady beat. Capture creative inspiration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities, ideas and ventures. Advance financial plans with gusto. Avoid gossip or misunderstandings, and keep a low profile. Focus on generating profits.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.