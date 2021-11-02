Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/03/21). Expand through domesticity this year. Nurture your home and family with steady improvements, practices and love. Resolve partnership challenges this autumn, before taking advantage of a profitable winter. Romantic spring collaborations blossom, motivating a personal transformation next summer. Household harmony feeds your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Resist the urge to splurge. Conserve resources. Keep the budget and avoid arguments. Verify news from a second source. Coordinate lucrative actions together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance is worth waiting for. Don’t push against a brick wall. Patiently connect and coordinate. Strengthen your partnership by listening powerfully. Provide inspiration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize yourself with physical action. Slow for tricky sections. If it hurts, back off. Time your movements. Watch for the perfect moment to jump.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow your heart where it leads. Wait for closed doors to open. Patience serves you well. Reaffirm your passions, ideals and commitments. Romance sparks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take action for home and family. Your efforts can make a huge improvement. Reorganize possessions, closets and rooms. Cook up something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You could hit a dead end with your research or creative project. Patiently work out a way around the barrier. Put the puzzle pieces together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — That money could show up anytime now. Monitor to minimize any kinks or blockages in your cash flow. Powerful actions can bring extra profits.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Power up a personal project. Avoid procrastination or distractions. A push now can have extra benefits. Take charge for the results you want.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Privacy suits your mood. Enjoy some quality alone time. Get stuff done that you’ve been putting off. Imagine new possibilities and make interesting plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends. Teamwork gets results, and an extra push today goes extra distance. Reinforce collaborative efforts. Coordinate for ease and efficiency.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider a professional opportunity. A test or challenge requires focus. A prize is within reach, if you push for it. Go for the gold.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Study your educational plans. Dig into a fascinating subject. Travel conditions are improving. An adventure calls you out of your comfort zone. Stick to basics.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.