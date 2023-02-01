Tomorrow’s Birthday.(02/02/23). You have the gift of gab this year. Grow personal power and confidence with steady routines. Adapt around winter domestic changes for brilliant springtime art and creative communications. Professional changes reorient summer plans, motivating autumn investigations. Use your persuasive powers to grow what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Avoid tense or awkward situations by fixing something before it breaks. Extra patience pays with family. Include comfort foods.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get good advice. Read the words of philosophers and poets. Misunderstandings or delays could frustrate creative projects. The rules may change. Reinforce basic structures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stay cautious with spending; there may not be as much as you think. Unexpected expenses could drain. Avoid risky business. Maintain steady cash flow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your self-confidence could waver, facing a personal challenge. Ignore rumors, gossip or negative chatter. Reconnect with a sense of purpose or a dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a peaceful spot for private planning and organization. Review and adapt budgets and schedules. Don't overextend. Rest and recharge. Consider the big picture.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Social challenges could frustrate or get awkward. Avoid automatic reactions. Notice, observe and listen to what's going on. Misunderstandings abound. Offer to help.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Professional obstacles or surprises could require adaptation. Slow down and focus to finish faster. Take care with your work. Patiently simplify. Imagine dreamy results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find a nice view for a rest stop. Monitor conditions and reassess your route and itinerary. Obstacles may block your investigation. Discover unexpected possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Contribute to shared accounts. Avoid controversy or gossip. Financial discussions could get heated. Don't throw your money around. Quietly maintain a positive balance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Actions speak louder than words, especially with your partner. Do what you said. Avoid arguments or fuss. Find unusual solutions. Work behind the scenes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow for tricky sections. Physical barriers block your way. You could receive conflicting advice. Take time to assess the situation and choose your best path.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep your patience, especially with romance. Expect the unexpected. Misunderstandings abound. Practice finding humor in unlikely pla
