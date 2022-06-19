Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/20/22). Teamwork wins this year. Explore with steady steps for exciting discoveries. Adapt with physical changes this summer for growing autumn strength, energy and health. A private winter allows for planning and reflection to prepare for an exciting social springtime. Accomplish miracles with help from friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to catch your breath. Ignore worries. Consider dreams, visions and plans for the future. What do you want? Imagine perfection. Rest and recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause with community or team efforts to review and reflect on accomplishments and challenges. Study recent developments. Discuss future options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider potential long-term consequences before making a professional decision. Visualize perfection. Imagine a dreamy project. Learn, practice and grow stronger at your craft.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re dreaming of exploration and adventure. Can you mix business and pleasure? Expand horizons without great risk or expense. Investigate destinations nearby. Learn new tricks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Accept a financial challenge. Visualize immense success. Discipline and a good plan can help. Craft a realistic budget and stick to it. Collaborate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share dreams with your partner. Imagine a vision that inspires you both. Indulge a fantasy. Find realistic aspects. Clarify steps, priorities and roles.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share support with your partner around health, fitness and work. Workout together or help each other with a heavy load. Good food and rest rewards.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get your heart pumping! Add blue sky and sunshine for extra points. Have fun with someone sweet. Share delicious scenery, flavors and conversation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make plans to realize a domestic dream. Research, budget and prepare. Study styles and options. Listen to family views. Imagine how you'd love it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write, sketch, doodle and journal. Express long-term dreams and visions. Research and study options and possibilities. Creative projects feed your heart and spirit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Manage business for positive cash flow. Chop wood and carry water. Realize lucrative dreams one step at a time.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Clarify a personal dream to yourself. Write it down. Your work is gaining respect. Follow someone who's been there and done that.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.