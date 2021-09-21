Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/22/21). Fall in love this year. Persistence with romantic and creative projects rewards you. Autumn brings a twist to your family’s bottom line, before communication breakthroughs light up the winter. Shared prosperity flowers this spring, providing a useful financial cushion next summer. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The next month is about partnership, delegation, and collaboration under the Libra Sun. Alliances grow your enterprise. Share the load for more fun and ease.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy a busy and creative phase this month. Nurture physical health, fitness and vitality, with the Sun in Libra. Your work seems energized.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Let your heart be your guide this month under the Libra Sun. Love makes everything easier. You’re especially creative, charming and attractive. Share.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic projects flower under the Libra Sun for a month. Home and family take priority. Put energy into reinforcing and strengthening your household infrastructure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative expression, travel and research take the spotlight this month, with the Sun in Libra. Communication blossoms. Make fascinating connections. Get your message out.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration gets profitable. Pursue lucrative developments this month, with the Sun in Libra. Cash flow increases with focus and attention. Nurture financial growth and expansion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Personal growth and development blossoms. Step into greater leadership. Advance personal passions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish up old business this month under the Libra Sun. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Begin your annual completion and reevaluation phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share resources, opportunities and solutions. Social connections thrive this month, with the Sun in Libra. Participate with meetings, parties, public events and community projects.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance your career this month, with the Sun in Libra. Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Grow professional skills toward your passions. Your influence rises.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow travel and educational destinations this month under Libra Sun. Spread your wings and explore. Make long-distance connections. Investigate your most interesting fascinations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — This month could get especially lucrative, with the Sun in Libra. Grow family fortunes with steady action. Increase your financial security. Continue profitable actions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.