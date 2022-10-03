Tomorrow’s Birthday.(10/04/22). Fortune blesses your partnership this year. Regular practices strengthen creativity, fun and romance. Make powerful autumn connections, before winter travel or educational complications require resolution. Reap a bountiful spring harvest together, supporting with creative changes next summer. Take your collaboration to the next level.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Friends are a big help. Connect on a deeper level through common cause. Take action for a matter of the heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Career opportunities unfold. Sail forward with the wind at your back. Someone important is paying attention. Your status and influence are on the rise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore new terrain. Pursue your subject where it leads. Research and plan. Study options. Dig for buried treasure. Discover hidden beauty. Investigate possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage cash flow for positive balances. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate on lucrative ventures. Together, you’re a powerful team. You can find what you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pull with your partner. Share the load and the rewards. Collaboration leads to beauty and value. Encourage growth, peace and happiness. Find romance and laughter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work gets results. Physical efforts advance by leaps and bounds, for satisfying progress. Practice to strengthen your body, heart, spirit and mind.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow your own passion and curiosity. Develop a project to the next level. Deepen delightful connections. Savor fun with family. Learn from children.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize home and family. Beautify your spaces. Savor domestic comforts and joys. Cook up something delicious to share. Tend your garden and watch it grow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Develop a creative project for satisfying progress. Doors that were closed may be open now. Polish presentations and hone the message.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities can produce extra. Your morale gets a boost along with your wallet. Action gets satisfying results today. Pour on the steam.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a personal project by leaps and bounds. Discover the perfect resources, partners and opportunities when you look for them. Self-discipline pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a peaceful retreat to collect your thoughts. Pause to revise plans for changing circumstances. Savor private productivity. Rest, replenish and recharge.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone