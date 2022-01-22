Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/23/22). Step into the spotlight this year. Your graceful performance is supported by consistent practice and backstage action. Winter invites social connection, before a home-based renovation phase this spring. Make a professional change next summer for autumn career flowering. Let your love light shine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner on practical priorities. Stick to basics and worry about elaborations later. Harmony requires effort. Support each other with extra patience.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Don’t push a sensitive condition. Slow to reassess. Focus on short-term priorities with work, health and fitness. Get expert feedback from doctors, coaches or trainers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romance arises in conversation, although distractions abound. Keep costs down. A creative project could make a mess. Have fun doing something you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss the home improvements you’d like with housemates and family. You can see what’s not working. Disciplined action gets fantastic results. Clean, organize and declutter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Disciplined efforts propel your writing to the next level. Start with a messy first draft. Don’t spice yet. Strengthen foundations. Hone the message.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative deals develop in conversation. Do the work behind the scenes to develop opportunities. Discuss possibilities and follow up. Staying in communication pays.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Refine your personal style, identity or brand to align with your heart. Look for passion and find it in conversation. Talk about possibilities. Express yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Let your imagination carry you away. Relax into your private nest to contemplate the past, present and future. Envision your course and plot what’s next.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends sweeten the ride. Connect and find out the latest. Exchange resources, opportunities and news. Talk about where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Share support.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk about a professional project and solutions spark. Bounce ideas off one another to find out what works best. Listen to experts and trusted allies.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow your investigation where it leads, even if it gets messy. Monitor conditions. Avoid risky business. Explore a fascinating opportunity. Test potential solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits are available. Get ready to hustle. Discipline with words and actions gets lucrative. Discuss financial opportunities with your partner. Align on the best course.
