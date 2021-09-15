Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/16/21). Fortune follows healthy practices this year. Dedication and discipline build strength, endurance and resilience. Your summer career status gets a boost, inspiring an autumn shift in educational direction. Family and domestic comforts take priority this winter, before your horizons expand next spring. Nurture yourself and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Participate with a powerful team to advance a shared dream. Navigate a challenge together. Focus on meeting your target for a long-term prize.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow rules carefully with a professional project. Restrictions get imposed. Don’t show unfinished work. Creative change is possible. Prepare for the next level.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt educational goals around a barrier or obstacle. It’s not a good time to gamble. Discipline is required. Practice helps. Read the background materials.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Changes could necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate with your partner to manage the details. Keep things low-frills and simple. Brainstorm, research and discover profitable opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find romance in unlikely places. Share household chores. Advance a shared objective. You can accomplish a lot together, especially today. Coordinate moves and clean up.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Disciplined efforts earn satisfying rewards. Practice your physical moves. Learn from an expert. You may need to tear something apart to build it back better.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax. Enjoy family and friends. Make a mess and clean it later. Share delicious moments, experiences and flavors. Ignore your phone for a while.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. A renovation project could disrupt things. Organize to minimize impacts. Support each other with changes. Physical action gets results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow rules carefully and creative doors open. Take advantage of a golden opportunity to shine. Edit and prepare. Revise and polish. Clarify the message.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Provide excellence and reap the silver. You’re energized by love. Leverage your position. Keep things elegantly simple. Use quality ingredients. Your work is in demand.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re a star. Avoid conflicts between love and money. Take extra care with your appearance. You never know when you might get pulled onstage.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to work out a puzzle. Traditions and rituals share their secrets. Reduce stress. Let your subconscious mind find solutions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.