Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/07/22). Partnership amplifies luck this year. Practice skills to take creativity, arts and passions to the next level. Get your message out this autumn, before winter educational or travel opportunities invite exploration. Reap shared springtime profits, leading to changes with summer news and communications. Rise together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities. Don’t push against locked doors. Look around and discover new opportunities in alternate directions. Dreams come true with planning and preparation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss dreams and possibilities with friends. Unexpected opportunities offer tempting potential. Wait for developments. Traffic or complications could delay social connections. Patiently plan.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work complications and distractions abound. Avoid gossip, scandal or rumors. Keep a low profile to complete tasks as planned. Consider long-term goals. Take charge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Deviations and distractions line the road. Put blinders on if you want to get your homework done. Deadlines require focus. Continue your investigation despite complications.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stash away resources for the future. Heed an older person’s financial advice. Make a wise move. Solve a challenge. Collaborate to grow shared finances.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patience with unexpected events and interruptions saves time, overall. Don’t push your partner beyond their capacities. Share the load and avoid big surprises.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize health. Avoid sharp corners or obstacles. Keep a steady pace. Don’t push limitations or barriers. Meditate on beauty and love. Rest and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow romantic and creative dreams. One door closes but you can find another. Gentle pressure works better than force. Love and beauty inspire you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic projects could take an unexpected twist. With resistance or complications at home, listen more than speaking. Let chaos or confusion pass. Patience is golden.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Solve an intellectual challenge. Draw upon hidden resources. Find a new purpose for something old. Imagine a creative dream realized. What would it take?
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profits are available but could include challenges. Adapt around unscheduled expenses. Find clever ways to reduce waste. Follow rules carefully. Plug financial leaks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Give yourself a break. Pursue personal priorities. A little pampering helps recharge weary bones. Imagine how you’d like things to go. Envision and dream.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
