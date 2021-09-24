Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/25/21). You’re especially lucky in love and creativity this year. Discipline, compassion and care reap satisfying rewards. You can weather autumn’s financial changes together, before winter communications connect fortunate opportunities. Spring windfalls benefit family accounts, before personal expenses require adaptation. Let your heart lead.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative opportunities. Rules get enforced. Advance on strong foundations. Align words and actions to bring in a rich harvest. Action pays off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Confidence leads you to pursue a personal dream despite an obstacle. Fortune favors disciplined actions. Keep strengthening structures for support. You’re growing stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Recent changes reveal unconsidered potential. Organization, planning and dedicated action can realize a dream. Recharge batteries. Plot your course.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a mess in pursuit of a team dream. Dedicated actions build a winning platform. Luck follows consistent practice. Keep at it. Clean up later.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A professional dream appears within reach. Make sure you have the right equipment for the job. Fortune follows dedicated preparation and disciplined efforts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor conditions closely. You can advance an educational goal with meticulous organization and preparation. Take advantage of a lucky break. Make a long-distance connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Unexpected financial conditions could require adaptation. Resist impulsive expenses. Realize your vision with dedication, contribution and luck. Collaborate to reinforce basic structures for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss options, predictions and potential with your partner. A shared dream, despite challenges, seems attainable. Get inspired into action. Make a mess. Imagine the possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reinforce the basics. Prioritize health. Slow to avoid accidents. Maintain healthy practices despite a busy schedule. Eat and rest well. Stretch and strengthen physical capacities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A romantic dream beckons, despite impracticalities, complications or misunderstandings. Diplomacy comes in handy. Luck follows dedicated efforts. Hope springs eternal. Love is your superpower.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Clean, sort and organize your spaces. Reduce clutter. Give things away. Relax with your inner circle. Share delicious flavors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Edit creative communications. You can see what doesn’t work. Emphasize and strengthen foundational structures. Revise and polish. Reinforce the basics. Provide persuasive motivation.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.