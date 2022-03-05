Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/06/22). Prepare to realize dreams this year. Regular routines and private productivity strengthen support structures. Tap into buzzing springtime creativity. Find solutions for summer travel and study challenges. Autumn explorations reveal incredible treasures, before you adapt to autumn changes with creative communications. Imagine, invent and plot your course.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular for the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Group participation produces satisfying results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Take charge this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Advance your career toward passions, skills and interests. Develop an exciting opportunity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore uncharted terrain. Embark on an investigation or adventure this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Expand an educational project. Write your discoveries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find a sweet deal now that Venus is in Aquarius. The next month is good for making money. Coordinate tasks and collaborate for shared gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnerships flower for the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Compromise naturally. Share beauty and love. Rely on each other. Charm and be charmed.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put love into your work, with Venus in Aquarius for a month. Physical efforts generate beautiful results. Energize healthy practices and they energize you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Artistic efforts sparkle. You’re especially lucky in love over the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Practice skills, talents and hobbies. Create romance and fun.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Beautify your surroundings, with Venus in Aquarius. Focus on home and family over the next month. Feed your garden with loving care.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Listen to your heart. Learn voraciously this month, with Venus in Aquarius. You’re especially clever and creative with communications. Write, record and express yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a lucrative phase this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Put love into your work and demand rises. Develop profitable projects to the next level.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home recharges you. You’re especially beautiful, with Venus in your sign for a month. Your charm and charisma shine. Step onstage and smile.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write, edit and organize your thoughts. Rest, recharge and make plans over the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Imagine and plot beautiful outcomes.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.