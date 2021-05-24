Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/25/21). Intellectual discoveries spark and illuminate this year. Generate valuable prizes through disciplined efforts. Shift directions with a springtime collaboration for growing personal power, charisma and confidence this summer. Dream up new plans over a peaceful winter before partnership sparks into flame. Exploration yields exciting results.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical educational priorities. Navigate obstacles or challenges. Begin a new phase in your exploration. Complete previous investigations before launching the next.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can see what wasn’t working. Adapt shared efforts to transition from one financial phase to the next. Coordinate to redirect resources in new directions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Connect with your partner. Adjust with changing circumstances. Complete issues from the past. Support each other through transitions. Apologies are a gift, and forgiveness divine.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Challenges and barriers have confronted your work, health and vitality. Rest and recharge. Nurture yourself with good food, music and nature. Adapt around a transition.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Conditions could limit the fun potential. Romantic ideals could seem distant or faded. Go for simplicity. Share a picnic with someone sweet. Take a walk and enjoy the sunshine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture your family with home comforts and flavors. Domestic changes could seem unsettling. Imagine how you’d like it to be. Dream and plan for perfection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review and revise communications. You can see what wasn’t working. Begin a new creative phase. Let go of outmoded views or techniques. Shift directions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt to shifting financial conditions. Changes higher up affect your market, clients and industry. Review and research options. Redirect plans and strengthen foundational structures.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Doubts and anxieties could arise. Remind yourself what you love. To sense who you are, ask someone who loves you. You’re discovering your own road.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find hidden beauty in peaceful rituals. Slow to review where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Adapt plans with changes and transitions. Nurture heart and spirit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — It’s a time of great changes, especially socially. Keep adapting with new social rules and norms. Strengthen and nourish friendship and community teamwork. Stay connected.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Industrial or market changes require adaptation. Pivot to take advantage of emerging opportunities. Leave behind what no longer works. Begin a creative career phase.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.