Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/28/22). Fortune follows community social connections this year. Your educational journey produces satisfying results with disciplined persistence. Shift directions with physical and health routines this summer, for an energized autumn. Winter dreaming and planning prepares for a fun social springtime. Friends bring fun, spice and love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re beginning a lucrative phase. Find your high-performance zone. Harvest what you’ve grown over the next three weeks, with Venus in Taurus.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign. Try a new style, haircut or look. You’re especially beautiful, charismatic and persuasive.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Indulge in private rituals and comforts over the next several weeks, with Venus in Taurus. Enjoy peaceful productivity. Reconnect with a familiar passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially popular over three and a half weeks, with Venus in Taurus. Get public and stir up some action. Social activities benefit your career.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take on more professional responsibility, with Venus in Taurus. Watch for career advances this month. Assume authority. Put love into your work and it flowers.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore new terrain, with Venus in Taurus. Hunt for answers. Research, investigate and venture out for almost a month. Study a fascinating subject.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re motivated. Collaboration gets profitable, with Venus in Taurus. The next three and a half weeks favor making money. Contribute for what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect at a deeper level. Partnerships flower and blossom, with Venus in Taurus for almost a month. Follow your heart. Fall in love anew.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Venus entering Taurus for almost four weeks favors your physical labors, health and vitality. You’re growing stronger and more beautiful. Practice for grace and endurance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy the process as well as the results. Creativity flowers. You’re especially lucky in games and romance, with Venus in Taurus. Enjoy a magnetic attraction.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Household beautification and improvement projects satisfy, with Venus in Taurus. Focus for several weeks on home and family, with love. Generate domestic harmony.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow your heart. Savor what you’re learning over almost a month, with Venus in Taurus. Research fascinates. Create beautiful results. Write about what you love.
