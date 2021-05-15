Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/16/21). Your work blossoms this year. Consistent coordinated efforts produce outsized professional results. Shifting financial strategies with your partner this spring leads to summer growth with your own income. Personal changes next winter propel a surge for joint assets and investments. Accept the roses and thank supporters.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make short-term household improvements. A simple change makes a world of difference. Rearrange furniture and reduce clutter. Clean closets and cupboards. Add flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss an inspiring opportunity or dream. Reinforce basic structures and foundational elements to advance. Intellect and intuition agree. Share news and resources with your networks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Investigate new income sources. A lucrative gig appears. Figure out what you want and go for it. Move fast to grab a lucky chance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Imagine perfect outcomes for a personal project. Set juicy short-term goals and get moving. Jump through an unexpected door. Advance one step at a time.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Plan your moves. You can see an opportunity. Creative possibilities abound. Listen to your muses. Consider spiritual questions. Connect with nature to recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a fun social connection. Collaborate to advance a common goal. Reinforce foundations for growth. A shared dream appears within reach. Get creative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The impossible seems accessible. Push to advance professional objectives. Your work is gaining positive attention. Discover new methods and techniques. Take action and get results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Learn and teach simultaneously. Get help building a dream. Avoid lies like the plague. You can get what you need. Keep the faith.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep financial objectives in mind. Another’s crazy idea might work. More work is required. Coordinate to advance. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compassion opens new doors. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Creative collaboration produces satisfying results. Support each other to get farther together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep your eyes on the prize. Your work is in demand and status rising. Maintain momentum. Wait for the best moment to jump.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love, beauty and goodness win the day. Get inspired by artistry and talent. You can realize a romantic dream. Make a special connection.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.