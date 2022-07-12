Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/13/22). Professional stature flowers this year. Build family financial strength with consistent coordination. Physical changes this summer inspire new practices for an autumn energy surge. Winter introspection, imagination and creativity flourish behind closed doors, preparing you for autumn teamwork and fun with friends. Keep notching career wins.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes with this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over the next two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Capricorn Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next two weeks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate on family finances after tonight’s Capricorn Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make adjustments together. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Capricorn Full Moon. Shift practices over two weeks for growing health.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Capricorn Full Moon. Enjoy a two-week home and family phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Capricorn Full Moon. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. This Full moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes for two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.