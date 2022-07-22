Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/23/22). Explore new frontiers this year. Collaboration, coordination and partnership becomes second nature with consistent practice. Resolve romantic challenges this summer for passionate autumn creative collaboration. Figure out a winter social puzzle before a professionally exciting springtime. Plot excellent adventures off the beaten path.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re smart, and getting smarter. Untangle a difficult puzzle. Your muses sing to you. Creative communication plus discipline equals your winning formula. Write discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop profitable ideas. Plant seeds now for later harvest. Disciplined efforts win a rich harvest. Fortune favors determined initiatives. Careful attention wins.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get innovative. Take charge for the results you want. Try new tricks. Network to exchange tips, info and resources. Self discipline pays extra dividends.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish work in private. Avoid noise or crowds. Develop a dream or vision into a plan with practical steps. Disciplined organization makes fulfillment easy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends to win a bigger prize. Collaboration makes a difference. Associates provide deeper insight. Disciplined teamwork can move mountains. Pull together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider professional projects, opportunities and ideas. Discuss possibilities and hone it down to the most interesting. Develop lucrative potential with steady action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Plan your exploration before launching. Careful preparations result in ease and fun on the road. Do the homework. Put in extra credit efforts and score.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review budgets. Contribute to generate income for shared accounts. Friends help you make a valuable connection. Cut hidden vampire expenses. Catch a windfall.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compromise comes naturally, and may be required to advance. Be receptive and open to change. Listening is key. Create new possibilities with your partner.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The workload increases and the pace quickens. Over the next two days, work to get your ideas into action. Use your imagination.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Have fun with activities and people you love. Passion feeds your soul. Express your creativity, observations and feelings. Your enthusiasm is contagious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make your nest more comfortable. You're in for a busy few days at home. Domestic projects are satisfying. Bake and make jam. Harvest what you've sown.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
