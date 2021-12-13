Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/14/21). Fortune flows through creative communications this year. Disciplined, coordinated efforts produce satisfying results. A personal victory this winter inspires renewed physical vitality this spring. Slow to process summer challenges and adaptations, before discovering renewed purpose and vision next autumn. Share solutions, resources and ideas.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re full of lucrative ideas. Prioritize which to pursue, and focus on basic foundational structures. Take advantage of favorable growth conditions. Harvest a windfall.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Confidence and luck can get you around most obstacles. Follow rules and instructions. If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Make adjustments.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Private reflection illuminates any weakness in your plans. Shore up basic foundational structures. Notice hidden opportunities. Clarify budgets and schedules. Consider from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your team comes to your rescue. Coordinate with friends to reinforce structural elements of your project. Resupply locally. What comes around, goes around.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review a professional project before submitting. Reinforce the basics. Edit carefully to keep it elegantly simple. Find unusual or unexpected solutions. Grab a lucky break.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Don’t rush into anything. Slow and easy does it. Do the background research before committing resources. Check out an interesting suggestion. Consider the possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize practical financial management. Make payments and file papers. Old assumptions get challenged. Align and coordinate with your partner. Find clever ways to save.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for shared ease. Make repairs and strengthen fundamental elements. Change direction intuitively. Creative sparks can ignite. Support each other to get farther.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize your health and work. Don’t push your luck. Slow for the tricky sections. Put in the sweat equity to build foundational strength.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can have fun without spending a fortune. Keep it simple. Get outside and listen to the wind. Enjoy your favorite people, places and activities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Stick to practical domestic priorities. Conserve resources with clever solutions. Practice frugality without suffering. Enjoy good food with family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can see what’s missing with a creative project. Reinforce basic elements and foundational structures. Follow rules carefully. Put in the work behind the scenes.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.