Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/17/22). Expand family resources this year. Invigorated health, strength and stamina grow with disciplined practice. Share autumn delights at home with family, before winter professional changes require adaptation. Your investigation hits pay dirt next spring, leading to a summer domestic renovation phase. Build shared prosperity together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — There’s a gap between your creative vision and what’s on the page. Don’t share unfinished work. Faithfully plug away. Edit, distill and clarify communications. Illustrate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on finances. Income could seem illusive. Monitor accounts and budgets. Polish and update marketing materials. Prepare a pitch. Prioritize practicalities. Keep practicing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Distractions abound. Discover hidden messes. Manage them patiently. Take care of practical personal matters. Nurture yourself. Imagine how you would love things to be.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a quiet place to contemplate recent events. Illusions dissipate and hidden dirt gets revealed. Clean what you can. Organize plans and prepare.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Proceed cautiously with social matters. You can see your team’s secret dirt. Deceptions get revealed. Restore integrity where missing. Help clean a mess.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick to solid professional ground. Put in the backstage efforts to enable success. Beautify the package. Realize a dream, step by practical step.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Do the background research. Your investigation could produce more questions than answers. Patiently put the pieces together. Sort and organize. Confirm routes and reservations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Potential lucrative ideas could dissipate or reveal ugliness. Avoid controversy or conflict. Take the higher road. Collaborate to keep shared accounts positive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patience serves you well today, especially with your partner. Hidden messes get revealed. Communicate honestly. Apologize, acknowledge and forgive. Restore integrity and workability.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture your health and wellness. Illusions evaporate. You can see what's missing. Take action for growing strength, fitness and endurance. Abandon illusions and work.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — There may be a temporary clash between love and money. Hold your temper. Don’t make judgments or conclusions. Restore integrity where missing. Tap into compassion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discover unexpected domestic messes. Hidden ugliness gets revealed. Clear clutter. Cleaning private spaces improves your self-esteem. Support yourself and family by making improvements.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
