Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/12/22). Prepare to realize a bold vision this year. Implement plans with steady, methodical coordination. Creative communications flower this spring. Summer explorations take an unexpected twist. Make incredible educational discoveries this autumn, before winter news alters the plot. Thrive and grow behind closed doors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Advance a domestic dream closer to reality. Clean and prepare for the changes you’d like. Get supplies and materials together. You’re building lasting value.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity flowers with encouragement. Draw, sketch and record. Write your piece. Imbue it with life and vigor. Connect the dots. Share a powerful story.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop lucrative possibilities. Discover unexpected fringe benefits. Keep your sense of humor. Get more for less with shrewd planning. Strategize for maximum gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Luck favors ambition and initiative. Go for what you want. Others provide a boost. Accept support graciously. A dream calls to you. Follow your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Peaceful solitude suits you fine. Clean, organize and put things away. Meditate and recharge. Imagine and dream. Plan and prepare for what’s next.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Good things flow through your social networks. Share the load when it’s heavier. Share resources, solutions and ideas. Share from your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional deadline has your attention. Upgrade workplace technology if necessary. The impossible seems accessible. Push for extra gain. Your influence is on the rise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adventure calls. Explore and learn new tricks. Widen your understanding. Broaden your horizons. Monitor conditions and avoid risks. Educational inspiration spurs action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Establishing efficient routines now saves money later. Fix something before it breaks. Collaborate to manage shared accounts. Bring home some fresh bread.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity with your partner. Follow a bright idea to a special connection. Get into something fun together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your energy is in demand. Juggle work and personal responsibilities skillfully. Physical action gets satisfying results. Savor special workout time for yourself. Nurture your health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice your arts and skills to grow. Prioritize love. Abandon yourself to fun, passion and romance. Someone finds you especially attractive and charming.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.