Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/19/21). Grow through creativity, networking and communication this year. Disciplined practices build connections, alliances and resources. Personal victories illuminate this winter, electrifying your physical performance next spring. Slowing for private reflection next summer leads to exciting autumn plans and preparations. Put your heart into words.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home comforts entice. Review professional ambitions, with Venus retrograde over five weeks. Align your work to your values. Remember what worked before. Clean old messes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Return to familiar places and favorite destinations, with Venus retrograde. Find comfort and beauty in tradition and ritual. Practice and refine your studies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review budgets to grow savings. Conserve and recycle family resources, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Reduce waste. Take care of heirlooms and treasures.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy reminiscing with your partner, with Venus retrograde. Consider the past and dream up new possibilities together. Romantic nostalgia flavors the next five weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain health and fitness routines, with Venus retrograde. Stick to tested methods, techniques and recipes. Hone what you’ve been doing rather than trying new tricks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Look back on what you love, with Venus retrograde. Indulge retrospection and nostalgia over five weeks. Share old photos. Reconnect with beloved people. Rediscover passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize work. Stick to familiar domestic routines, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Traditional flavors, activities and colors comfort. Connect with elders and ancestors.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reflect on the past. Express your arts. For the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde, share traditions, histories and retrospective works. Explore ancient creative wisdom.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Revise budgets and marketing plans with your partner over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Stick to conservative, low-risk investments. Share resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Beauty feeds you. Nurture your own sensitivities. Stick to tried-and-tested personal styles over the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Do what worked before.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your angels and ancestors. Meditate and look within. Old pathways beckon, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Foster compassion. Beauty feeds your spirit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share and connect. Old friends and lovers can reappear. Strengthen lasting bonds and relationships over the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Get nostalgic together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.