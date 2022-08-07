Tomorrow’s Birthday.(08/08/22). Investigate, research and explore this year. Coordinate consistently in partnership for the prize. Summer changes affect your fun, family and love life, motivating an especially delightful autumn. Take action to address winter social changes, before career breakthroughs light up the spring. Learn and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review pros and cons of a professional opportunity. Go over all considerations. Avoid compulsive or impulsive moves. Exchange something valuable for something better.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Travel, investigation and exploration reveal hidden realities. Work could interfere with fun. You may discover a mess. Do what you can to contribute.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor accounts to maintain positive balances. Postpone expensive purchases when necessary. Adapt around a temporary challenge. Simplify. Collaborate for shared gain and ease.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate for mutual benefit. Take extra care to avoid silly arguments. You don't need to always agree on everything. Keep an open mind and heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow for tricky sections. Avoid distractions. Prioritize health and safety. Minimize risks while continuing fitness routines and practices. Take one step after another.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize love, creativity and romance. Consider all options. Avoid a conflict of interests. Patiently wait, when necessary. Find beauty in the present moment.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Household issues require attention. Clean messes. Hunt for solutions to a domestic puzzle. Accept an elder’s advice. Listen to someone who's been there.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative ideas abound. Scribble your thoughts and feelings into a journal. Don't worry about making it pretty. Capture an exciting spark. Polish the presentation later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on generating income to cover immediate financial priorities. Stick to the budget. Keep deadlines. Simplify plans for greater ease and to save resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Nurturing rituals involving hot water soothe and restore. Try a new haircut or style. Indulge personal interests and passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Private introspection and planning can get especially productive. Avoid noise or crowds. Reorganize messes. Put things away. Prepare for what's ahead. Recharge energy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Community efforts can accomplish amazing results. Avoid risky business, controversy or conflicting interests. Focus on short-term objectives. Make repairs and upgrades with team projects.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone