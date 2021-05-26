Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/27/21). Learn valuable tricks this year. Regular practices strengthen foundations for growth. Adapting to a change with your partner this spring inspires summertime flowering personal growth. Completing one phase and beginning anew this winter leads you into a delightful romantic collaboration. Educational adventures reward and enlighten.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional or industrial changes affect your situation. Discover interesting options. Avoid controversy. Wait for developments. Focus on practical priorities. Expand in new directions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Travels may entice but complications line the road. Avoid harsh realities like traffic, risk or danger. Explore familiar territory as you adapt to new conditions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate to adapt shared financial interests to market volatility. Changing conditions require new strategies and directions. Begin a lucrative phase in your collaboration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take your collaboration to the next level. Transitions require adaptation. Support each other with challenges or barriers. Shift plans for new circumstances. Prioritize love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Guard your energy. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Step carefully with unstable terrain. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Prioritize work and health.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work could interfere with fun plans. Avoid travel or fuss. Postpone what you can. Stick to tested routines. Reorient toward love, passion and joy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic changes can provide satisfying improvements, even while mixed with a sense of loss for what was before. Nurture yourself and family with kindness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can solve an intellectual puzzle. Shift the direction of a creative project. Solutions arise in conversation. Connect with your networks and dig for clues.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap a new revenue source. Changes can reveal lucrative opportunities. Extra preparation pays off. You can find what you need. Money saved is money earned.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice optimism. Consider dreams and desires. You can get what you go for. Don’t get sidetracked. Learn new tricks. Abandon expectations for an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Avoid travel or crowds to indulge your inner introvert. Process recent changes with your favorite rituals. Reflect on the past while preparing for the future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Connect to support your team with a transition. Adapt plans and preparations for new circumstances. Welcome new participation, and honor past. Realign for common cause.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.